UGRO

Friday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: UGRO, PECO

May 19, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Urban-Gro's Director, James Robert Lowe, made a $304,287 buy of UGRO, purchasing 114,854 shares at a cost of $2.65 each. Investors can grab UGRO at a price even lower than Lowe did, with the stock trading as low as $1.51 at last check today -- that's 43.1% under Lowe's purchase price. Urban-Gro is trading off about 11.4% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased $291,800 worth of Phillips Edison, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.18 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Chao in the past year. Phillips Edison is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday.

