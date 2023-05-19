News & Insights

Markets
RBA

Friday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: RBA, AVD

May 19, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, RB Global's CEO, Ann Fandozzi, made a $1.00M purchase of RBA, buying 18,522 shares at a cost of $54.06 a piece. Fandozzi was up about 7.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RBA trading as high as $58.06 at last check today. RB Global is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased $692,763 worth of American Vanguard, purchasing 41,359 shares at a cost of $16.75 each. American Vanguard is trading up about 2.9% on the day Friday. Rosenbloom was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AVD trading as high as $17.57 in trading on Friday.

Friday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: RBA, AVD
VIDEO: Friday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: RBA, AVD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBA
AVD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.