As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, RB Global's CEO, Ann Fandozzi, made a $1.00M purchase of RBA, buying 18,522 shares at a cost of $54.06 a piece. Fandozzi was up about 7.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RBA trading as high as $58.06 at last check today. RB Global is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased $692,763 worth of American Vanguard, purchasing 41,359 shares at a cost of $16.75 each. American Vanguard is trading up about 2.9% on the day Friday. Rosenbloom was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AVD trading as high as $17.57 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: RBA, AVD

