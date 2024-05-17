As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Shyam Sankar bought 625,000 shares of DNA, at a cost of $0.82 each, for a total investment of $514,750. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is trading down about 3.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Sankar made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $512,000 shares at a cost of $1.28 a piece.

And at Verve Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Andrew D. Ashe who purchased 76,000 shares for a cost of $6.26 each, for a trade totaling $475,760. This buy marks the first one filed by Ashe in the past year. Verve Therapeutics is trading down about 3.1% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: DNA, VERV

