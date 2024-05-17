As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AlTi Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President, Asset Management Timothy F. Keaney bought 84,210 shares of ALTI, for a cost of $4.56 each, for a total investment of $383,702. So far Keaney is in the green, up about 5.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.80. AlTi Global is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Keaney in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director Peter S. Kim bought $364,672 worth of Entrada Therapeutics, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $14.59 a piece. Before this latest buy, Kim bought TRDA at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $213,961 at an average of $13.46 per share. Entrada Therapeutics is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. Kim was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TRDA trading as high as $15.34 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: ALTI, TRDA

