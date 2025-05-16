On Thursday, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' CHAIRMAN AND CEO, William J. McMorrow, made a $1.27M purchase of KW, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $6.36 a piece. So far McMorrow is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.64. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by McMorrow in the past twelve months.
And at Repay Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by President Shaler Alias who bought 189,782 shares at a cost of $4.13 each, for a total investment of $784,212. Repay Holdings is trading up about 6.4% on the day Friday.
VIDEO: Friday 5/16 Insider Buying Report: KW, RPAY
