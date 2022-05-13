Markets
SBUX

Friday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: SBUX, STGW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Starbucks, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, interim ceo Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of SBUX, at a cost of $72.67 each, for a total investment of $9.99M. Starbucks Corp. is trading up about 5.3% on the day Friday.

And at Stagwell, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Eli Samaha who bought 644,452 shares for a cost of $6.90 each, for a total investment of $4.45M. Before this latest buy, Samaha purchased STGW at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $5.83M at an average of $7.84 per share. Stagwell is trading up about 6.9% on the day Friday. Samaha was up about 8.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STGW trading as high as $7.48 in trading on Friday.

Friday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: SBUX, STGW
VIDEO: Friday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: SBUX, STGW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX STGW

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular