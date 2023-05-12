News & Insights

Friday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, HELE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, First Financial Bankshares's Director, Robert Clark Nickles Jr., made a $481,556 buy of FFIN, purchasing 18,387 shares at a cost of $26.19 a piece. Bargain hunters can buy FFIN at a price even lower than Nickles Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $25.01 in trading on Friday which is 4.5% below Nickles Jr.'s purchase price. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is trading off about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Nickles Jr. purchased FFIN on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $322,705 at an average of $33.19 per share.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Brian Grass purchased $480,645 worth of Helen of Troy, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $96.13 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Grass in the past year. Helen of Troy is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

