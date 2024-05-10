As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Bradley Lee Soultz bought $192,200 worth of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $38.44 a piece. Before this latest buy, Soultz bought WSC at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $621,490 at an average of $41.43 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday. Soultz was up about 6.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WSC trading as high as $40.76 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: WSC

