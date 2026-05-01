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Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: GEHC, ANIK

May 01, 2026 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GE HealthCare Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Financial Officer James Saccaro bought 3,310 shares of GEHC, for a cost of $60.60 each, for a total investment of $200,585. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, CEO Stephen D. Griffin purchased $149,881 worth of Anika Therapeutics, purchasing 12,200 shares at a cost of $12.29 a piece. Anika Therapeutics is trading up about 17.4% on the day Friday. So far Griffin is in the green, up about 22.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.02.

Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: GEHC, ANIKVIDEO: Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: GEHC, ANIK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GEHC
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