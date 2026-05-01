As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GE HealthCare Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Financial Officer James Saccaro bought 3,310 shares of GEHC, for a cost of $60.60 each, for a total investment of $200,585. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, CEO Stephen D. Griffin purchased $149,881 worth of Anika Therapeutics, purchasing 12,200 shares at a cost of $12.29 a piece. Anika Therapeutics is trading up about 17.4% on the day Friday. So far Griffin is in the green, up about 22.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $15.02.

VIDEO: Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: GEHC, ANIK

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