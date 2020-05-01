Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: ROIC, KMI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Retail Opportunity Investments's Director, Eric S. Zorn, made a $268,424 purchase of ROIC, buying 29,112 shares at a cost of $9.22 each. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading down about 6.4% on the day Friday.

And at Kinder Morgan, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director William A. Smith who bought 6,500 shares at a cost of $15.35 each, for a trade totaling $99,748. Kinder Morgan is trading off about 2.6% on the day Friday. Investors can snag KMI even cheaper than Smith did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.47 in trading on Friday -- that's 5.7% below Smith's purchase price.

