Markets
AGNC

Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: AGNC, FHN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AGNC Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC, at a cost of $12.77 each, for a total investment of $199,570. Bargain hunters can grab AGNC even cheaper than Fisk did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.15 at last check today which is 4.9% below Fisk's purchase price. AGNC Investment is trading off about 1.3% on the day Friday.

And at First Horizon National, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Mark A. Emkes who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $9.42 each, for a total investment of $94,200. First Horizon National is trading down about 5.7% on the day Friday. Investors are able to buy FHN even cheaper than Emkes did, with the stock trading as low as $8.51 in trading on Friday which is 9.7% below Emkes's purchase price.

Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: AGNC, FHN
VIDEO: Friday 5/1 Insider Buying Report: AGNC, FHN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGNC FHN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular