Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lovesac, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Walter Field McLallen bought 5,000 shares of LOVE, for a cost of $49.56 each, for a total investment of $247,815. Lovesac is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin purchased $196,720 worth of Eastside Distilling, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $0.98 a piece. Eastside Distilling is trading up about 12.5% on the day Friday. Gwin was up about 33.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EAST trading as high as $1.31 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: LOVE, EAST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.