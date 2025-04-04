Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Nuvation Bio's, Robert Mashal, made a $166,985 purchase of NUVB, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $1.67 each. Nuvation Bio is trading down about 4.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Mashal made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $220,000 shares at a cost of $2.20 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Braden Michael Leonard bought $147,076 worth of Adverum Biotechnologies, buying 34,775 shares at a cost of $4.23 a piece. Before this latest buy, Leonard purchased ADVM at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.48M at an average of $6.98 per share. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading off about 1.8% on the day Friday. Investors can pick up ADVM at a price even lower than Leonard did, with the stock changing hands as low as $3.76 at last check today -- that's 11.1% below Leonard's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 4/4 Insider Buying Report: NUVB, ADVM

