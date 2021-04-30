Markets
Friday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: TMCI, SNV

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Treace Medical Concepts' Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hair, made a $231,200 buy of TMCI, purchasing 13,600 shares at a cost of $17.00 a piece. Hair was up about 79.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TMCI trading as high as $30.56 in trading on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts is trading off about 1.5% on the day Friday.

And at Synovus Financial, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director John L. Stallworth who bought 1,920 shares at a cost of $47.21 each, for a total investment of $90,643. Synovus Financial is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.

