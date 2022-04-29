Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance's Director, Jason D. Papastavrou, made a $269,179 purchase of REFI, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.95 a piece. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Papastavrou made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $80,000 shares for a cost of $16.00 a piece.

And at Nicolet Bankshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CFO Hubert Phillip Moore Jr. who bought 3,000 shares for a cost of $83.46 each, for a total investment of $250,377. Before this latest buy, Moore Jr. purchased NCBS on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $724,126 at an average of $72.41 per share. Nicolet Bankshares is trading off about 1.9% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: REFI, NCBS

