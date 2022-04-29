Markets
Friday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: ALZN, BX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Alzamend Neuro's , Milton C. Ault III, made a $4M purchase of ALZN, buying 2,666,667 shares at a cost of $1.50 a piece. Bargain hunters can snag ALZN at a price even lower than Ault III did, with the stock changing hands as low as $0.91 at last check today which is 39.3% below Ault III's purchase price. Alzamend Neuro is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ault III bought ALZN on 23 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $11.99M at an average of $4.59 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Ruth Porat purchased $548,450 worth of Blackstone, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $109.69 each. Before this latest buy, Porat made one other purchase in the past year, buying $631,050 shares at a cost of $126.21 each. Blackstone is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can pick up BX even cheaper than Porat did, with the stock trading as low as $106.42 at last check today -- that's 3.0% under Porat's purchase price.

