As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Unity Bancorp's , David D. Dallas, made a $454,396 buy of UNTY, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $22.72 each. Unity Bancorp is trading up about 3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Dallas made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $245,200 shares for a cost of $24.52 a piece.

And on Tuesday, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO Ron J. Copher purchased $72,468 worth of Glacier Bancorp purchasing 2,200 shares at a cost of $32.94 a piece. Before this latest buy, Copher made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $99,861 shares for a cost of $38.74 each. Glacier Bancorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: UNTY, GBCI

