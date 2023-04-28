As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Capital Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of TCBI, at a cost of $51.44 each, for a total investment of $771,600. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stallings bought TCBI on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.77M at an average of $56.01 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Michael B. Denny purchased $99,750 worth of First Financial Bankshares, purchasing 3,500 shares at a cost of $28.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Denny purchased FFIN at 5 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $913,633 at an average of $40.11 per share. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. Denny was up about 3.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FFIN trading as high as $29.44 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: TCBI, FFIN

