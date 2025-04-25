As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Triumph Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Debra A. Bradford purchased 1,508 shares of TFIN, for a cost of $49.39 each, for a total investment of $74,480. Bradford was up about 8.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TFIN trading as high as $53.73 in trading on Friday. Triumph Financial is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Bradford in the past twelve months.

And at Byrna Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Emily Rooney who bought 2,500 shares at a cost of $20.50 each, for a total investment of $51,238. This buy marks the first one filed by Rooney in the past year. Byrna Technologies is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. So far Rooney is in the green, up about 13.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.28.

VIDEO: Friday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: TFIN, BYRN

