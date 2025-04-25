Markets
GREE

Friday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: GREE, CTGO

April 25, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Greenidge Generation Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Christopher J. Krug purchased 125,000 shares of GREE, at a cost of $0.83 each, for a total investment of $103,916. Krug was up about 27.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GREE trading as high as $1.06 in trading on Friday. Greenidge Generation Holdings is trading up about 17.8% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse bought $102,750 worth of Contango Ore, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $13.70 each. Before this latest buy, Van Nieuwenhuyse purchased CTGO at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $279,800 at an average of $11.19 per share. Contango Ore is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Van Nieuwenhuyse is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.95.

Friday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: GREE, CTGOVIDEO: Friday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: GREE, CTGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GREE
CTGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.