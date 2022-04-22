Markets
Friday 4/22 Insider Buying Report: HAS, RCAT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hasbro, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of HAS, for a cost of $89.59 each, for a total investment of $905,046. Bargain hunters are able to snag HAS even cheaper than Cocks did, with the stock changing hands as low as $87.28 in trading on Friday which is 2.6% under Cocks's purchase price. Hasbro, is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza Jr. purchased $24,960 worth of Red Cat Holdings, purchasing 13,000 shares at a cost of $1.92 each. Before this latest buy, Liuzza Jr. purchased RCAT on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $48,816 at an average of $2.86 per share. Red Cat Holdings is trading down about 8.2% on the day Friday. So far Liuzza Jr. is in the green, up about 17.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.25.

