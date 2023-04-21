Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, ServisFirst Bancshares' CEO, Thomas A. Broughton, made a $149,853 purchase of SFBS, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $49.95 each. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Broughton bought SFBS at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $98,718 at an average of $73.23 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Marie Z. Ziegler bought $6,521 worth of QCR Holdings, buying 160 shares at a cost of $40.76 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ziegler purchased QCRH at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $26,117 at an average of $54.30 per share. QCR Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Ziegler is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $41.40.

VIDEO: Friday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: SFBS, QCRH

