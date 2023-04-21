News & Insights

Markets
SFBS

Friday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: SFBS, QCRH

April 21, 2023 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, ServisFirst Bancshares' CEO, Thomas A. Broughton, made a $149,853 purchase of SFBS, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $49.95 each. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Broughton bought SFBS at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $98,718 at an average of $73.23 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Marie Z. Ziegler bought $6,521 worth of QCR Holdings, buying 160 shares at a cost of $40.76 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ziegler purchased QCRH at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $26,117 at an average of $54.30 per share. QCR Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Ziegler is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $41.40.

Friday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: SFBS, QCRH
VIDEO: Friday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: SFBS, QCRH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFBS
QCRH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.