Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Alzamend Neuro's, Milton C. Ault III, made a $108,897 buy of ALZN, purchasing 108,388 shares at a cost of $1.00 each. Alzamend Neuro is trading up about 11% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Charles Gerber bought $30,080 worth of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, buying 16,000 shares at a cost of $1.88 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gerber in the past twelve months. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: ALZN, DHY

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