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ALZN

Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: ALZN, DHY

April 17, 2026 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Alzamend Neuro's, Milton C. Ault III, made a $108,897 buy of ALZN, purchasing 108,388 shares at a cost of $1.00 each. Alzamend Neuro is trading up about 11% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Charles Gerber bought $30,080 worth of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, buying 16,000 shares at a cost of $1.88 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gerber in the past twelve months. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday.

Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: ALZN, DHYVIDEO: Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: ALZN, DHY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ALZN
DHY

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