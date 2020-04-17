Markets
JPM

Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: JPM, ECOR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase's Director, Stephen B. Burke, made a $6.6M purchase of JPM, buying 75,000 shares at a cost of $87.99 each. So far Burke is in the green, up about 5.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $92.80. JPMorgan Chase is trading up about 5.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Burke in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased $1.5M worth of ElectroCore, purchasing 1,764,705 shares at a cost of $0.85 each. Before this latest buy, Tullis purchased ECOR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $85,212 at an average of $1.62 per share. ElectroCore is trading up about 19.4% on the day Friday. Tullis was up about 29.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ECOR trading as high as $1.10 at last check today.

Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: JPM, ECOR
VIDEO: Friday 4/17 Insider Buying Report: JPM, ECOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM ECOR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular