Friday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: VOLT, XPL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Volt Information Sciences' Director, Arnold Ursaner, made a $24,601 purchase of VOLT, buying 6,150 shares at a cost of $4.00 each. Volt Information Sciences is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ursaner purchased VOLT on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $30,366 at an average of $1.38 per share.

And at Solitario Zinc, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director James KB Hesketh who bought 25,000 shares for a cost of $0.31 each, for a trade totaling $7,750. Solitario Zinc is trading off about 13.3% on the day Friday. Hesketh was up about 125.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with XPL trading as high as $0.70 at last check today.

