As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AstroNova's Director, Alexis P. Michas, made a $967,456 buy of ALOT, purchasing 66,952 shares at a cost of $14.45 a piece. Michas was up about 3.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALOT trading as high as $14.98 at last check today. AstroNova is trading down about 1.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Michas made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $477,477 shares for a cost of $12.95 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased $54,906 worth of RF Industries, purchasing 13,102 shares at a cost of $4.19 each. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth bought RFIL at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $304,077 at an average of $4.43 per share. RF Industries is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. So far Holdsworth is in the green, up about 6.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.48.

VIDEO: Friday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: ALOT, RFIL

