Markets
ALOT

Friday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: ALOT, RFIL

April 14, 2023 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, AstroNova's Director, Alexis P. Michas, made a $967,456 buy of ALOT, purchasing 66,952 shares at a cost of $14.45 a piece. Michas was up about 3.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALOT trading as high as $14.98 at last check today. AstroNova is trading down about 1.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Michas made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $477,477 shares for a cost of $12.95 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased $54,906 worth of RF Industries, purchasing 13,102 shares at a cost of $4.19 each. Before this latest buy, Holdsworth bought RFIL at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $304,077 at an average of $4.43 per share. RF Industries is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. So far Holdsworth is in the green, up about 6.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $4.48.

Friday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: ALOT, RFIL
VIDEO: Friday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: ALOT, RFIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALOT
RFIL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.