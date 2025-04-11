On Wednesday, Kinnari Patel purchased $99,165 worth of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 21,099 shares at a cost of $4.70 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Patel in the past year. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 5.1% on the day Friday. Patel was up about 13.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RCKT trading as high as $5.34 in trading on Friday.
VIDEO: Friday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: RCKT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.