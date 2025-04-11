Markets
RCKT

Friday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: RCKT

April 11, 2025 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Kinnari Patel purchased $99,165 worth of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 21,099 shares at a cost of $4.70 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Patel in the past year. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 5.1% on the day Friday. Patel was up about 13.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RCKT trading as high as $5.34 in trading on Friday.

Friday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: RCKTVIDEO: Friday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: RCKT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.