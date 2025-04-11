Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Hallador Energy's, Thomas Gray Zarrell, made a $122,400 purchase of HNRG, buying 9,000 shares at a cost of $13.60 a piece. Investors are able to snag HNRG even cheaper than Gray did, with shares trading as low as $12.37 in trading on Friday which is 9.0% below Zarrell's purchase price. Hallador Energy is trading up about 5.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Zarrell bought HNRG on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $230,734 at an average of $6.07 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director George M. Jenkins purchased $100,797 worth of Palvella Therapeutics, purchasing 4,990 shares at a cost of $20.20 a piece. Before this latest buy, Jenkins made one other purchase in the past year, buying $51,720 shares for a cost of $12.93 a piece. Palvella Therapeutics is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday. Jenkins was up about 4.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PVLA trading as high as $21.07 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 4/11 Insider Buying Report: HNRG, PVLA

