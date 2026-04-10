Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)'s Director, Partners Management, LP Jana, made a $9.70M purchase of LW, buying 236,000 shares at a cost of $41.11 each. Jana was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LW trading as high as $42.56 at last check today. Lamb Weston Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director James D. Hope bought $99,971 worth of Core & Main (CNM), buying 1,972 shares at a cost of $50.70 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hope in the past twelve months. Core & Main is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: LW, CNM

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