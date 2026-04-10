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Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: LW, CNM

April 10, 2026 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)'s Director, Partners Management, LP Jana, made a $9.70M purchase of LW, buying 236,000 shares at a cost of $41.11 each. Jana was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LW trading as high as $42.56 at last check today. Lamb Weston Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director James D. Hope bought $99,971 worth of Core & Main (CNM), buying 1,972 shares at a cost of $50.70 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hope in the past twelve months. Core & Main is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday.

Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: LW, CNMVIDEO: Friday 4/10 Insider Buying Report: LW, CNM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LW
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