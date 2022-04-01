Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, LCI Industries' Group President - Aftermarket, Jamie Schnur, made a $350,318 buy of LCII, purchasing 3,250 shares at a cost of $107.79 each. LCI Industries is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Schnur in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Thomas W. Jones bought $334,800 worth of Jefferies Group, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.48 each. Jefferies Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: LCII, JEF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.