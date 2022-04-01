As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, An2 Therapeutics' Director, Robin Shane Readnour, made a $2.30M buy of ANTX, purchasing 153,334 shares at a cost of $15.00 each. Readnour was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ANTX trading as high as $15.39 at last check today. An2 Therapeutics is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Readnour in the past twelve months.

And at DoubleVerify Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zagorski who bought 19,846 shares at a cost of $25.64 each, for a trade totaling $508,844. DoubleVerify Holdings is trading up about 5.7% on the day Friday. Zagorski was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DV trading as high as $27.05 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: ANTX, DV

