Friday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: CORZ, RC

March 07, 2025 — 02:20 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Core Scientific, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of CORZ, at a cost of $8.01 each, for a total investment of $500,506. Core Scientific is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Levy made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $496,531 shares at a cost of $10.20 each.

And at Ready Capital, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CIO Thomas E. Capasse who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $4.97 each, for a trade totaling $497,080. Ready Capital is trading up about 6.7% on the day Friday. So far Capasse is in the green, up about 7.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.36.

