Markets
VST

Friday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: VST, XRAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vistra, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of VST, for a cost of $16.60 each, for a total investment of $498,000. Burke was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VST trading as high as $18.09 at last check today. Vistra is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Burke made one other purchase in the past year, buying $310,233 shares for a cost of $18.25 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought $294,750 worth of DENTSPLY SIRONA, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $58.95 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Lucier in the past twelve months. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday. So far Lucier is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $61.34.

or MarketNewsVideo.com, I'm Sayoko Murase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VST XRAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest