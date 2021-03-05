Friday 3/5 Insider Buying Report: TDY, D

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Teledyne Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of TDY, for a cost of $361.54 each, for a total investment of $3.62M. So far Mehrabian is in the green, up about 3.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $375.70. Teledyne Technologies Inc is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Mehrabian made one other purchase in the past year, buying $3.66M shares for a cost of $366.05 each.

And on Wednesday, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased $999,998 worth of Dominion Energy, purchasing 14,402 shares at a cost of $69.44 each. Dominion Energy is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Investors can buy D even cheaper than Blue did, with shares changing hands as low as $67.89 in trading on Friday -- that's 2.2% under Blue's purchase price.

