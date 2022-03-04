Markets
RGTI

Friday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: RGTI, SSTI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Rigetti Computing's Director, Michael S. Clifton, made a $625,000 purchase of RGTI, buying 62,500 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab RGTI at a price even lower than Clifton did, with the stock changing hands as low as $8.42 in trading on Friday -- that's 15.8% below Clifton's purchase price. Rigetti Computing is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Clifton in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Stewart purchased $526,863 worth of ShotSpotter, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $26.34 each. Before this latest buy, Stewart made one other purchase in the past year, buying $173,716 shares at a cost of $34.74 each. ShotSpotter is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. Stewart was up about 3.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SSTI trading as high as $27.38 in trading on Friday.

Friday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: RGTI, SSTI
VIDEO: Friday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: RGTI, SSTI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGTI SSTI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular