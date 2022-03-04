Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Rigetti Computing's Director, Michael S. Clifton, made a $625,000 purchase of RGTI, buying 62,500 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab RGTI at a price even lower than Clifton did, with the stock changing hands as low as $8.42 in trading on Friday -- that's 15.8% below Clifton's purchase price. Rigetti Computing is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Clifton in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Alan R. Stewart purchased $526,863 worth of ShotSpotter, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $26.34 each. Before this latest buy, Stewart made one other purchase in the past year, buying $173,716 shares at a cost of $34.74 each. ShotSpotter is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. Stewart was up about 3.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SSTI trading as high as $27.38 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: RGTI, SSTI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.