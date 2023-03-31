As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, PEDEVCO's Chief Executive Officer, Simon G. Kukes, made a $247,092 buy of PED, purchasing 263,931 shares at a cost of $0.94 a piece. So far Kukes is in the green, up about 14.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.07. PEDEVCO is trading up about 8.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Kukes bought PED on 9 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.36M at an average of $1.10 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased $173,192 worth of Vera Therapeutics, purchasing 23,908 shares at a cost of $7.24 each. Before this latest buy, Seidenberg purchased VERA on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $100,492 at an average of $7.21 per share. Vera Therapeutics is trading up about 4.1% on the day Friday. So far Seidenberg is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.99.

VIDEO: Friday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: PED, VERA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.