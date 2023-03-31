Markets
Friday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: ETNB, ALOT

March 31, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, 89bio's , Michael R. Hayden, made a $1.08M purchase of ETNB, buying 87,788 shares at a cost of $12.28 a piece. Hayden was up about 33.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ETNB trading as high as $16.36 in trading on Friday. 89bio is trading up about 6.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hayden in the past year.

And at AstroNova, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Alexis P. Michas who purchased 36,876 shares at a cost of $12.95 each, for a total investment of $477,477. AstroNova is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. So far Michas is in the green, up about 12.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.59.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

