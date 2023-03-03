Friday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: PFX, BWFG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Phenixfin's , Howard Amster, made a $269,994 purchase of PFX, buying 6,955 shares at a cost of $38.82 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy PFX at a price even lower than Amster did, with the stock trading as low as $38.08 at last check today which is 1.9% below Amster's purchase price. Phenixfin is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Amster made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $463,533 shares at a cost of $38.28 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director James M. Garnett Jr. bought $103,440 worth of Bankwell Financial Group, buying 3,448 shares at a cost of $30.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Garnett Jr. purchased BWFG on 18 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $508,889 at an average of $30.14 per share. Bankwell Financial Group is trading off about 0.1% on the day Friday. Garnett Jr. was up about 1.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BWFG trading as high as $30.31 in trading on Friday.

