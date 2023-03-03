Markets
GSHD

Friday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: GSHD, WSC

March 03, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Goosehead Insurance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Thomas McConnon bought 5,788 shares of GSHD, for a cost of $47.45 each, for a total investment of $274,641. McConnon was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GSHD trading as high as $50.40 in trading on Friday. Goosehead Insurance is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, McConnon made one other purchase in the past year, buying $6.95M shares at a cost of $45.27 each.

And on Monday, Director Erika T. Davis bought $149,418 worth of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, buying 2,950 shares at a cost of $50.65 each. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. Davis was up about 5.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WSC trading as high as $53.46 in trading on Friday.

GSHD
WSC

