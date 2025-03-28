Markets
Friday 3/28 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, GEL

March 28, 2025 — 01:44 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Capitol Federal Financial's Director, James G. Morris, made a $84,970 purchase of CFFN, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $5.66 each. Capitol Federal Financial is trading down about 1.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Morris made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $102,647 shares at a cost of $6.84 each.

And on Tuesday, Senior Vice President Garland G. Gaspard purchased $80,030 worth of Genesis Energy, purchasing 5,016 shares at a cost of $15.96 each. Before this latest buy, Gaspard made one other purchase in the past year, buying $29,992 shares at a cost of $13.27 a piece. Genesis Energy is trading down about 2.9% on the day Friday.

