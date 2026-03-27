As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Kelly Services' CEO, Christopher D. Layden, made a $88,912 buy of KELYA, purchasing 10,100 shares at a cost of $8.80 each. Kelly Services is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Layden in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, President Christopher D. Clark bought $75,105 worth of Royce Small-cap Trust, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $16.69 each. Before this latest buy, Clark made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $20,787 shares at a cost of $15.99 each. Royce Small-cap Trust is trading down about 1.6% on the day Friday. Investors can buy RVT even cheaper than Clark did, with shares trading as low as $16.15 in trading on Friday which is 3.2% below Clark's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: KELYA, RVT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.