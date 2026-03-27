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KELYA

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: KELYA, RVT

March 27, 2026 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Kelly Services' CEO, Christopher D. Layden, made a $88,912 buy of KELYA, purchasing 10,100 shares at a cost of $8.80 each. Kelly Services is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Layden in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, President Christopher D. Clark bought $75,105 worth of Royce Small-cap Trust, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $16.69 each. Before this latest buy, Clark made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $20,787 shares at a cost of $15.99 each. Royce Small-cap Trust is trading down about 1.6% on the day Friday. Investors can buy RVT even cheaper than Clark did, with shares trading as low as $16.15 in trading on Friday which is 3.2% below Clark's purchase price.

Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: KELYA, RVTVIDEO: Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: KELYA, RVT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

KELYA
RVT

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