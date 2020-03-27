Markets
Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: WTM, ORCL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At White Mountains Insurance Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of WTM, at a cost of $757.61 each, for a total investment of $795,486. So far Davis is in the green, up about 23.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $933.95. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading off about 3.6% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Charles W. Moorman bought $452,300 worth of Oracle, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $45.23 each. Before this latest buy, Moorman made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $971,862 shares at a cost of $48.59 a piece. Oracle is trading down about 1.2% on the day Friday. Moorman was up about 11.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ORCL trading as high as $50.62 in trading on Friday.

