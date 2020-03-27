Markets
Friday 3/27 Insider Buying Report: NHI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Director W. Andrew Adams bought $976,320 worth of National Health Investors, buying 27,000 shares at a cost of $36.16 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Adams in the past year. National Health Investors is trading down about 3.6% on the day Friday. Adams was up about 44.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NHI trading as high as $52.18 at last check today.

