Friday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, AFCG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Adverum Biotechnologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO and Director Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of ADVM, at a cost of $9.88 each, for a total investment of $98,780. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading down about 3.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Fischer bought ADVM on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $199,187 at an average of $12.23 per share.

And on Tuesday, Head of Real Estate Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought $95,000 worth of AFC Gamma, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $19.00 a piece. Afc Gamma Inc is trading up about 3.5% on the day Friday. So far Kalikow is in the green, up about 12.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.42.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.