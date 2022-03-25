Friday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: WE, EXC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, WeWork's Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Mathrani, made a $196,500 buy of WE, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $6.55 each. Mathrani was up about 7.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WE trading as high as $7.06 at last check today. WeWork is trading down about 3.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Mathrani made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $250,333 shares at a cost of $8.46 a piece.

And also on Tuesday, Director William P. Bowers purchased $196,020 worth of Exelon, purchasing 4,500 shares at a cost of $43.56 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Bowers in the past twelve months. Exelon is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Bowers is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $45.07.

