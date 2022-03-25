Markets
WE

Friday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: WE, EXC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, WeWork's Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Mathrani, made a $196,500 buy of WE, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $6.55 each. Mathrani was up about 7.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WE trading as high as $7.06 at last check today. WeWork is trading down about 3.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Mathrani made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $250,333 shares at a cost of $8.46 a piece.

And also on Tuesday, Director William P. Bowers purchased $196,020 worth of Exelon, purchasing 4,500 shares at a cost of $43.56 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Bowers in the past twelve months. Exelon is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Bowers is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $45.07.

Friday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: WE, EXC
VIDEO: Friday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: WE, EXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WE EXC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular