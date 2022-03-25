As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, iTeos Therapeutics' Director, Aaron I. Davis, made a $1.63M purchase of ITOS, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $32.51 a piece. Davis was up about 3.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ITOS trading as high as $33.69 at last check today. iTeos Therapeutics is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past year.

And at PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Julie Ann Meggers who purchased 13,000 shares at a cost of $16.76 each, for a trade totaling $217,941. This buy marks the first one filed by Meggers in the past twelve months. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is trading off about 0.2% on the day Friday. Investors are able to pick up PDO at a price even lower than Meggers did, with the stock trading as low as $16.32 in trading on Friday which is 2.7% under Meggers's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 3/25 Insider Buying Report: ITOS, PDO

