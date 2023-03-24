Markets
Friday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: PEB, DMLP

March 24, 2023 — 02:56 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's CEO, Jon E. Bortz, made a $142,428 purchase of PEB, buying 11,000 shares at a cost of $12.95 a piece. Investors can bag PEB even cheaper than Bortz did, with the stock changing hands as low as $12.37 in trading on Friday -- that's 4.5% below Bortz's purchase price. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Bortz purchased PEB on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.91M at an average of $14.70 per share.

