Friday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: CVGW, PFSW

March 24, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Calavo Growers,, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of CVGW, for a cost of $24.29 each, for a total investment of $1.21M. So far Cole is in the green, up about 10.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $26.74. Calavo Growers is trading up about 7.4% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, CEO/President Michael C. Willoughby bought $211,000 worth of PFSweb, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $4.22 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Willoughby in the past twelve months. PFSweb is trading down about 6.5% on the day Friday.

