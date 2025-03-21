News & Insights

Markets
ADVM

Friday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, OABI

March 21, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adverum Biotechnologies' , Braden Michael Leonard, made a $587,575 purchase of ADVM, buying 117,941 shares at a cost of $4.98 a piece. Leonard was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ADVM trading as high as $5.72 at last check today. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Leonard made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.79M shares for a cost of $8.26 a piece.

And at OmniAb, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director John L. Higgins who purchased 125,750 shares for a cost of $2.35 each, for a trade totaling $295,512. OmniAb is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday.

Friday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, OABIVIDEO: Friday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, OABI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADVM
OABI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.