Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adverum Biotechnologies' , Braden Michael Leonard, made a $587,575 purchase of ADVM, buying 117,941 shares at a cost of $4.98 a piece. Leonard was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ADVM trading as high as $5.72 at last check today. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Leonard made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.79M shares for a cost of $8.26 a piece.

And at OmniAb, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director John L. Higgins who purchased 125,750 shares for a cost of $2.35 each, for a trade totaling $295,512. OmniAb is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: ADVM, OABI

