AIMT

Friday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: AIMT, DX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aimmune Therapeutics' Director, Patrick G. Enright, made a $1.42M buy of AIMT, purchasing 125,000 shares at a cost of $11.36 each. Enright was up about 15.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AIMT trading as high as $13.15 at last check today. Aimmune Therapeutics is trading off about 2.4% on the day Friday.

And at Dynex Capital, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Barry Igdaloff who bought 101,230 shares for a cost of $11.49 each, for a trade totaling $1.16M. Dynex Capital is trading up about 6.3% on the day Friday.

